640 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -The City of Memphis has announced 640 cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths across Shelby County.
Thursday, there were 638 cases of coronavirus across Shelby County. In one day, that total increased by two.
The health department released a map of Shelby County’s cases by zip code. The highest concentrations of cases are in the 38109, 38119, 38120, 38016 and 38125 areas.
Across Tennessee, more than 2,800 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 32 deaths.
Governor Bill Lee announced a new executive order Thursday afternoon requiring all Tennesseans stay home unless conducting essential business.
“Over the last two or three days, we’ve seen some troubling data points that tell us some in our state are not staying at home as much as we’d hope,” said Lee.
Executive Order 23 takes his earlier “safer-at-home” order a step further.
“Tennesseans must remain at home unless they’re engaging in essential activity,” said Lee.
The governor also announced a Memphis location -- Gateway Shopping Center on Jackson Avenue -- as an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.