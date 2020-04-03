Health department working with nursing homes ahead of COVID-19 surge

“I am writing to you as the Executive Director of Carriage Court of Memphis to respectfully request a correction of factually inaccurate statements with respect to your recent article about Carriage Court of Memphis,” wrote Lisa Bobal, Executive Director, “Your article state that ‘the health department said the facility ultimately chose not to comply with their request, and that is why they released their name Wednesday.’ In fact, on March 31, 2020, the Shelby County Health Department reached out to our community to let us know they would be releasing our name to the public as a location with confirmed cases of COVID-19 the following day, and they provided us with the option of creating our own press release. Out of respect for the privacy of our residents and their families and in support of the leadership of the Shelby County Health Department, we chose to use our time to individually update our residents, resident family members, and team members, as we would have done regardless of whether or not the Department released the information.”