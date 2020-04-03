The Investigators: What you need to know about Tennessee and Mississippi’s ‘stay-at-home’ and ‘shelter-in-place’ orders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A “shelter-in-place" went into effect Friday for the state of Mississippi.
Governor Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1466 on April 1 and it went into place April 3 at 5 p.m.
“We know there are many people across our state who are scared and wondering what this means,” Governor Reeves said in a press conference Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classifies a shelter in place as an order to "Stay put until officials say that it is safe to leave.”
According to the National League of Cities, “not all jurisdictions are using (Shelter in Place orders) the same.”
In Mississippi, residents can leave their homes if their homes become unsafe.
They can also leave to visit a doctor or grocery store. Mississippians can also outside if they social distance from people in other households.
The order can be enforced by state, county and local law enforcement and government agencies, like a health department.
In Tennessee, Executive Order 23 requires that people stay home. The order is more restrictive than Governor Bill Lee’s prior “safer-at-home” order.
“I went a step further with my Safer at Home executive order and have said Tennesseans must stay at home unless they are engaging in essential activity,” Governor Lee said in a press conference.
He changed the language of Executive Order 22 from Tennesseans are “urged” to stay at home to Tennesseans are “required” to stay at home unless conducting essential business.
The National League of Cities says on its website that “While each location is different, most stay at home orders limit movement to essential activities.”
Tennessee’s order leaves room for food runs, doctor’s visits and outside exercise.
You can even visit a family member or friend in another household “provided that the Health Guidelines are followed to the greatest extent practicable.”
Meanwhile, Arkansas has closed schools and non-essential businesses but has yet to issue a ‘stay-at-home’ order of any kind.
In a press conference Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson defended his decision.
“It gives the impression that we’re not doing as much as we should be in Arkansas when you can see from the targeted response we’re doing a great deal,” he said.
Hutchinson said his targeted response has kept the state’s COVID-19 cases lower than project.
The Tennessee Stay at Home order is in place until April 14.
Mississippi’s Shelter in Place remains in effect until April 20.
