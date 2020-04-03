The Investigators: Will your home insurance cover you working from home?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people are working from home for the first time.
We typically spend less than half of our time at home but now, we’re spending nearly all our time indoors.
Hippo Insurance spoke with the WMC Action News 5 Investigators about what you need to know about working from home.
If you work for a company and are now based at home using their equipment, speak with your employer.
“To understand what type of coverage they have for you. What are your responsibilities?” Said Mike Gulla, Director of Underwriting for Hippo Insurance.
If you own your own business and are now working from home, talk to your insurance company. It could mean the difference between having coverage or not.
“You never intended to have any business equipment in your house but now you do so it’s good understand what other additional coverage you may have through your insurance company,” said Gulla.
It’s also recommended that you do home maintenance now to prevent a loss and subsequent insurance claim later.
“Homeowners, especially now, are home more often than they normally are,” said Ben Talbot with Pella Windows and Doors of Memphis. “They’re looking at their windows and they could be drafty, they could not lock properly so there could be security issues.”
He said his company is now offering virtual consultations for people who may want to upgrade.
“This was a great time for us to be creative and offer our customers a safe way to get an appointment and move forward with that project that they’ve been putting off for a long time,” he said.
Again, speak with your insurance company or employer to make sure you have coverage. Also, do those home maintenance projects you’ve been putting off to decrease the chances of having to use your insurance later.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.