Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state's cases continue to increase. Health officials on Thursday said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 643, with two additional deaths. The cases include a second Arkansas lawmaker who has tested positive for the virus. Rep. Vivian Flowers says she was tested Monday after developing a fever and body aches over the weekend. The National Park Service also announced it was closing following complaints of large crowds visiting the area during the outbreak.