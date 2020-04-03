Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Gov. Lee strengthens stay-at-home order, jobless claims soar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has strengthened a stay-at-home order after initially resisting a statewide mandate, despite pleas from the medical community for stronger action to defeat the coronavirus outbreak. The Republican governor said a recent uptick in “movement around the state” forced him to order individuals to avoid all non-essential travel until April 14. The first-term governor had only “strongly urged” people to stay at home previously. Lee received thousands of pleas from doctors and other medical professionals that a stronger order would help curb the virus’ spread. Meanwhile, the number of jobless Tennesseans continues to grow.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE DOUBLE STRIKE
Double strike: Tornado, virus push Tennesseans to the limit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nighttime tornado crushed Jose Cojom's house and nearly killed him and his family. Then the new coronavirus stole his job as a restaurant cook. The business is closed and his family's future is in limbo. Like thousands of others in Middle Tennessee, Cojom has been hit with a double strike of adversity. Area residents reeling from a series of twisters that tore through the region shortly after midnight on March 3 are now confronting life in the age of coronavirus. Tornado recovery has been complicated in many ways by COVID-19, the virus that's turned into a global pandemic.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES-
Nursing home infections, deaths surge amid lockdown measures
Nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect their frail, elderly residents from coronavirus. But a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests the measures including a ban on visits and daily screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough. Recent outbreaks in Tennessee, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland have pushed nursing home deaths to at least 450 and highlight the biggest gap: Screenings of workers don’t involve testing but the taking of temperatures or asking health questions that still allow asymptomatic people to slip through.
BOARD OF REGENTS
Board of Regents to discuss coronavirus response at meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents says it plans to discuss colleges’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic and consider more than two dozen proposed career and technical education programs at its next meeting. The board that governs Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology says its spring meeting will be held Tuesday by conference call. A news release Thursday said the meeting will include the announcement of the outstanding students, faculty, staff and colleges of the year. The board plans to discuss a report on the shift of classes and programs to an online environment due to the coronavirus outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORT CAMPBELL
Fort Campbell Week of the Eagles canceled due to coronavirus
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has canceled its Week of the Eagles because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event had been set for May 15 through May 20. The event celebrates the Screaming Eagles’ history and traditions, bringing together current and former members of the 101st. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski said the health of soldiers, their families and veterans in the main priority.
CANDIDATE FILING-TENNESSEE
Tennessee deadline for candidate qualifying is Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The deadline to qualify to run for many offices in this year's elections in Tennessee is quickly approaching. Tennesseans who want to seek a number of state and federal elected offices must file their nominating petitions by noon Thursday. Primary elections for one U.S. Senate seat, each U.S. House seat, about half of the state Senate and all of the Tennessee House will take place Aug. 6. Petitions for the federal offices are filed with state election officials by mail or in person, and state party leaders. Petitions for state legislative positions must be filed with county election commissions within their districts.