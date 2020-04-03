Local authorities enforcing Gov. Bill Lee’s ‘stay-at-home’ order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee has strengthened his executive order to require Tennesseans to stay at home, after saying recent data showed an increase of dangerous activity.
For local law enforcement, the stricter order provides some challenges.
In a statement, the Memphis Police Department said code enforcement will handle complaints of businesses not complying with the order.
According to MPD, officers will ask groups of 10 or more who are violating the order to disperse. If they do not, officers can issue a misdemeanor citation.
City parks will remain open, but the mayor has ordered roadways near the parks, like Riverside Drive, to close as well as parking nearby to limit access and crowds.
Friday, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced it will be closing all 56 Tennessee state parks and state-owned natural areas starting Saturday through April 14, in support of Governor Lee’s executive order.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has put protocols in place to help appropriately enforce the stay at home order.
Deputies will be patrolling public places, such as parks, and keeping an eye out for groups of 10 or more along their normal patrols. However, they will not be pulling anyone over for simply being out during this order.
If a deputy finds a large group, he will explain the Governor's order and ask them to disperse.
If they do not, that deputies' superior officer or member of the command staff on duty will come and try to get them to disperse again.
Only after the group does not comply with that, will any deputies give misdemeanor citations.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says their last resort is giving out a citation.
"That’s the ideal outcome, is that our deputies have a conversation, whether it’s a business or group, and just really explain to them what the Governor’s order actually states. So that we can get that voluntary compliance. You know, our last effort or our last desire is to take an enforcement action and we believe that if we’re able to explain to a group or business what the governor is asking for, and even our local officials, what they’re asking for, that we will be able to get that compliance,” said Captain Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Governor Lee’s executive order went into effect Thursday and will remain in effect until April 14.
