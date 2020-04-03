Memphis rappers feed hundreds of families impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some local rappers are helping to bankroll a food truck giveaway for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re not done giving.
Collins Family Food & BBQ served 300 meals Thursday in the parking lot of the old K-Mart on Austin Peay Highway.
DJ Q of Hot 107.1 says the rappers did not want any credit for their donations. He says it meant a lot to be a blessing to others.
“A lot of families from my neighborhood around here really have enough money just to pay their rent, pay their bills at home,” observed DJ Q. “A lot of the families we fed today had four, five, six kids. One just left, we had seven kids. So we're just trying to do our part. We've been blessed to be a little bit ahead, so why can't we just give back to the community."
For a weekly giveaway schedule or to help out, go to Collins Family Food & BBQ’s Facebook page or call 901-270-4851.
