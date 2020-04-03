Rain chances continue through the weekend

A few showers are already popping up on radar and a scattered shower will be possible through the afternoon. Rain will be hit or miss, so everyone will not see rain. Showers will also be possible this evening. High temperatures will hover around 70 degrees under a cloudy sky. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 70. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 56. Winds southeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, which will give us a chance for a few showers. The best chance would be on Saturday night. The weekend definitely is not a wash-out, but we can’t rule out passing rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s with low temperatures in the 50s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Rain with a few thunderstorms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Even with the rain, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be lower on Monday and Tuesday and high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
