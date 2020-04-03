Rural communities cope with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Metro areas are not the only places feeling the effects of the coronavirus -- rural communities are too.
While local businesses are closing, drive-through testing sites are opening in Tipton County.
Covington Mayor Justin Hanson says many small businesses had already made changes to their operations weeks before Tennessee was given safer-at-home and now, stay-at-home orders.
“Small businesses are the backbone of cities like Covington. In that time they've gotten creative,” said Hanson.
Mayor Hanson is encouraging the community to do what they can to keep local businesses afloat, but he's also encouraging the public to take stay-at-home orders seriously.
“Our behavior today, tomorrow and the next day determines our overall health and well-being for the next weeks and months,” said Hanson.
Covington, with its population of 9,000, and many rural cities like it face a unique challenge when it comes to managing the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Patrick Washington in Ashland, Mississippi explains why.
“You know this is a challenge all over the country, but again, we're talking about rural America. There is one pharmacy. There is one gas station in most of the communities. So we have the possibility of one person impacting the entire community,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, Rural COVID-19 Task Force.
Mayor Hanson is trying to lead by example by limiting the amount of employees at city hall.
“I have employees working a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule. The next week they’ll work Tuesday, Thursday. So, we’re essentially working half-staff, and we’re doing this so our employees stay safe so that we can also assist our public,” said Hanson.
