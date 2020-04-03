‘Shelter-in-Place’ order now in effect for Mississippians

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - For the next couple of weeks, Mississippians are urged to stay home as a shelter-in-place order goes into effect.
Governor Tate Reeves says if people comply with this order, it could stop the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dining room at Lost Pizza may be empty, but the calls are still coming in. It’s a sign of the new normal.
“Most of our business is in the dining room. Where we’ve got to completely almost 100 percent over the phone," said Lost Pizza Owner Tim Gaines.
Tim Gaines is the owner of the Lost Pizza restaurant in Collierville, but also owns a location in Southaven, Mississippi.
He’s had to switch to curbside pick up, is now selling pizza construction kits for kids and even offering free toilet paper.
Gaines says Governor Tate Reeve’s shelter-in-place order makes him nervous as a local business owner -– his sales are already down about 50 percent.
“This thing popped up on us really quick and we just had to come in and really change the way that we’re doing things," said Gaines.
Under the executive order, Mississippians can go to the grocery store, go to medical appointments and the pharmacy.
The governor says you should not have gatherings of ten or more people, leave your home for non-essential errands and visit loved ones in places like the hospital or nursing home.
“We have no interest, whatsoever, in making this harder on people than it already is. These are some of the most uncertain times we’ve all been in in our lifetimes," said DeSoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith.
Chief Deputy Smith says they have no intention of handing out fines. They just ask the public to practice common sense, but deputies will step in if they feel the order isn’t being followed.
“Large gatherings, parties, maybe a field party, something like that, if people aren’t just exercising common sense we’re going to just ask them to disperse," said Smith.
The shelter-in-place order will be in effect until April 20 at 8 a.m., but that could change.
You can walk your dog or go outside and use delivery or curbside services during the order.
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors sent WMC Action News 5 the following statements Friday:
“We know this won’t be easy, but we agree with Governor Reeves, it is the right thing to do. That’s why we issued a Stay-At-Home proclamation last month.” -Jessie Medlin, President, DeSoto County Board of Supervisors (District 1)
“Together, we face uncertainties. And it is together we show our resilience and do what is needed to protect our family, friends, and our community. We are DeSoto Strong.” -Mark Gardner, DeSoto County Supervisor District 2
“We are grateful for those who are on the front lines providing essential services and keeping us healthy, safe, and fed. By sheltering-in-place we are all doing our part to flatten the cure which will give doctors, nurses, and the sick every fighting chance.” -Ray Denison, DeSoto County Supervisor, District 3
“We are leaders in the community, and we are also citizens in the community. We want to protect our citizens and reach out to them about how important it is to stay at home. Only go to the store when needed and keep space between yourself and others. Make sure you wash your hands and use sanitizer. Stay home if you are sick. We stand with the community, six feet apart.” -Lee Caldwell, DeSoto County Supervisor, District 4
“I am also a small business owner, I am a barber. I closed the barber shop two weeks ago when the county put out its order. And I will abide by the Governor’s Executive Order. Is it something necessary for me to do for the health and safety of the community.” -Michael Lee, DeSoto County Supervisor, District 5
