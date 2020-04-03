Tigers get first basketball commitment for 2020-21

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many Memphis Tiger Basketball fans have been wondering when would the U of M get any commitments for next season.
They got one Thursday, which could be the precursor of more to come.
Forward Ahmad Rand gives his verbal affirmation to Memphis.
The wiry Forward/Center is rated among the top 100 Junior College Players in the nation, coming from USC Salkahatchie in South Carolina.
While, he’s not the name, like Greg Brown or Jalen Green, Big Blue Faithful are hoping for, Rand does gives Memphis rim protection.
He’s the JUCO National leader in blocked shots over the last two seasons averaging five a game.
That’s a skill that should translate to the next level as a solid rotation player.
A pogo stick jumper, Rand also dunks everything in possession, averaging more than nine points and eights rebounds a game.
