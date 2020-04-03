Tracking rain chances through the weekend

Scattered showers are in the forecast as we push into the afternoon and evening hours today. Rain will be very hit-or-miss across the area, so there will be some who remain dry today. Afternoon highs will hover near 70 degrees under the partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will see lows drop into the middle 50s with a shower or two possible.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 70. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 56. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, this will give us a chance for a few showers. The best chance would be on Saturday night. The weekend will not be a wash-out, but we cannot rule out a passing shower, here or there. Highs will reach into the 70s both days this weekend and lows will remain in the 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: We are tracking more rain and a few thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Even with the rain, afternoon highs will continue to reach the middle to upper 70s and overnight lows will begin the 60s. Rain chances will lower on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs for mid-to-late week will be in the lower 80s to upper 70s.
