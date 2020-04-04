Ark. governor temporarily restricting out-of-state travelers from staying in hotels, motels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a new executive order to keep recreational travelers out of the Natural State, as a targeted response to COVID-19.
Executive Order No. 2013 bans out-of-state travelers from staying in commercial lodgings and short-term rentals, like hotels, motels and vacation rentals.
Governor Hutchinson says these businesses shall only permit occupancy to the following:
- health care professionals
- first responders
- law enforcement
- state and federal employees on official business
- national guard members on active duty
- airline crew members
- patients of hospitals and families
- journalists
- persons unable to return to their home because of COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Arkansas citizens in exigent circumstances
- persons in need of shelter due to domestic violence or homelessness
- employees of hotels and motels that need their family away from home
Hutchinson says the state has seen a 40% decrease in travel patterns since the COVID-19 emergency began.
As of April 4, there have been 743 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state and two new deaths.
Of those cases, three new counties have been added -- Lafayette, Dallas and Perry.
