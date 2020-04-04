Ark. governor temporarily restricting out-of-state travelers from staying in hotels, motels

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 4:18 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a new executive order to keep recreational travelers out of the Natural State, as a targeted response to COVID-19.

Executive Order No. 2013 bans out-of-state travelers from staying in commercial lodgings and short-term rentals, like hotels, motels and vacation rentals.

Governor Hutchinson says these businesses shall only permit occupancy to the following:

  • health care professionals
  • first responders
  • law enforcement
  • state and federal employees on official business
  • national guard members on active duty
  • airline crew members
  • patients of hospitals and families
  • journalists
  • persons unable to return to their home because of COVID-19 travel restrictions
  • Arkansas citizens in exigent circumstances
  • persons in need of shelter due to domestic violence or homelessness
  • employees of hotels and motels that need their family away from home

Hutchinson says the state has seen a 40% decrease in travel patterns since the COVID-19 emergency began.

As of April 4, there have been 743 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state and two new deaths.

Of those cases, three new counties have been added -- Lafayette, Dallas and Perry.

