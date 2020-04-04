City of Covington to enforce ‘stay-at-home’ order

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders across the Mid-South had to plan how they will enforce their governor’s stay-at-home orders.
The mayor of Covington, Tennessee spoke with WMC Action News 5 about what actions he is taking.
“Now that the governor has mandated this ‘stay-at-home,’ if there are people that are not abiding, certainly, there could be repercussions,” said Covington Mayor Justin Hanson.
Mayor Hanson says he has suggested people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19 for weeks now, but he says Governor Bill Lee’s stay-at-home mandate issued Thursday, gives that suggestion more teeth.
If the residents do not follow the governor's orders, law enforcement can step in.
“Law enforcement has the authority to do what needs to be done to correct the action and it can result in as much as a Class A misdemeanor,” said Hanson.
Parks are still open in Covington, but Mayor Hanson is stressing the importance of social distancing. He also says staying home is the key to saving lives.
“Right now, stay at home. Stay at home unless you absolutely have to get out and go to the grocery store, go to get medication, go to the doctor, check on a family member. It’s just not worth risking your health or your family’s health by getting out at this time,” said Hanson.
