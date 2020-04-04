Few showers possible this weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking cloudy skies with scattered showers with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. Tuesday we are also looking at cloudy skies with scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday we keep with the clouds and see isolated showers possible, afternoon highs will soar in to the 80s and lows will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cloudy skies continue for Thursday with scattered showers and highs in the middle 70s with lows in the middle 50s. Friday we are also tracking cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s and an isolated shower possible.