Few showers possible this weekend

Expect a few showers this weekend along with seasonal afternoon highs, cloudy skies and a slight north wind. Rain chances will increase as we move into the start of the week ahead.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to mainly cloudy conditions with northerly winds around 5 mph. Widely scattered showers are in the forecast for today. While most will remain dry, don’t be surprised if a shower impacts your area as we push into midday and then the afternoon hours. Even with the clouds, showers and north winds, we are looking at afternoon highs reaching into the lower 70s. Cloudy skies remain tonight with north winds and lows dipping into the middle 50s region wide.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. High: 72.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: North at 5 mph. Low: 55.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking much the same as today. North to northeast winds will prevail around 5 mph. Skies will remain mainly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 70s. Isolated showers across the area are again possible tomorrow, but most of the Mid-South will remain dry. Tomorrow night, we will see lows in the upper 50s with cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking cloudy skies with scattered showers with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. Tuesday we are also looking at cloudy skies with scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday we keep with the clouds and see isolated showers possible, afternoon highs will soar in to the 80s and lows will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cloudy skies continue for Thursday with scattered showers and highs in the middle 70s with lows in the middle 50s. Friday we are also tracking cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s and an isolated shower possible.
