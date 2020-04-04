Health department issues directive, ordering all non-essential businesses to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials are tightening the rules even further by demanding all non-essential businesses to close down.
“I am taking these drastic measures in order to protect life and prevent deaths,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer.
Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph is issuing a new directive, ordering all nonessential businesses to close Friday at midnight. It includes churches, beauty supply stores, salons, barbershops, golf and tennis courts.
It does not include grocery stores and pharmacies and some big box stores, which are being asked to regulate the number of customers to allow for the social distancing of six feet away.
Cordelia’s Market in Harbor Town is only allowing two people inside at a time, according to a note on the door. You can see people waiting their turn. There is a small tent for people to stand under for weather.
Over at Walmart on Austin Peay there are grocery carts lined up as a kind of chute to keep people from forming groups. Many shoppers were wearing masks, as is now recommended by health officials. There were plenty of discarded gloves on the ground as well.
At Home Depot in Midtown, a sign on the door says it is also limiting its number of occupants.
However, there were lots of shoppers at the Kroger in Midtown. The grocery store’s hours of operation is somewhat limited so the store can be cleaned and restocked.
“This is a life or death moment, the actions that we take now will make a difference in the number of deaths that occur as a result of Covid-19,” said Dr. Randolph.
Dr. Bruce Randolph says he has the power, as the County Health Officer, to shut down non-compliant businesses, including restaurants that still allow people to dine in.
The new restrictions go into effect Friday at midnight.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.