Shelby County COVID-19 cases top 700; 10 deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases are still on the rise with the Shelby County Health Department reporting 66 new cases Saturday. The county’s total now sits at 706.
There have been 2 more deaths in the county bringing that number to 10 and more than 8,100 people have been tested for the virus.
A map of Shelby County shows the number of cases by zip code.
Data from the state and county show 21 to 30-year-olds account for the highest percentage of people in Shelby County and across Tennessee to contract the virus. Here’s a breakdown of the age groups according to the Shelby County Health Department:
- 0 to 10 -- 2
- 11 to 20 -- 23
- 21 to 30 -- 145
- 31 to 40 -- 132
- 41 to 50 -- 114
- 51 to 60 -- 124
- 61 to 70 -- 83
- 71 to 80 -- 38
- 80+ -- 9
- Pending -- 36
Information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and cell phone tracking data from Unacast, showed that Tennesseans have not been following social distancing guidelines and have not been staying home over the past few days.
Thursday Governor Bill Lee extended the state’s safer-at-home order until April 14 to ensure the safety and health of Tennesseans. Unless you are an individual who has essential business to handle, the order is enforceable according to Lee.
Friday the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the closure of all 56 state parks in support of Lee’s order.
The state has seen an uptick in cases and as of Friday afternoon, Tennessee has more than 3,000 cases and 37 deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to update the state’s total number of cases later today.
