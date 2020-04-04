Humane Society of Memphis, Shelby County hosting Pet Picasso Art Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is encouraging visionaries of all ages to put their skills to the test in its Pet Picasso Art Contest.
The contest is intended to raise funds and awareness for the lifesaving work of the Humane Society.
Participants will allow the community to vote on their work for the chance to win their portrait featured on the 2020 holiday card and other unique prizes.
Voting takes place online, and each vote begins at $1. All donations support the Humane Society’s work of saving injured, abused and neglected animals in our community.
Artists can submit their drawing now through April 27.
Voting will begin on April 7 and end on April 28.
To submit your work, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.