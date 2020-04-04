Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Missouri highway officials have approved a plan to complete the remaining five miles of the Bella Vista Bypass, also known as the Interstate 49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector. Bella Vista is the only stretch where traffic has to leave I-49 and continue on U.S. 71 to travel north or south. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the goal is for Arkansas and Missouri to each build their parts and meet at the state line. The 19-mile connector will allow motorists to circumvent Bella Vista to the west and south on a four-lane interstate, reduce travel times and improve safety. Construction is expected to begin in late April or early May with completion by Sept. 30, 2021.