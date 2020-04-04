Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee's newly unemployed hit benefits site in droves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's job losses are soaring in the coronavirus pandemic. New unemployment claims in Tennessee climbed to about 94,500 last week, up from 39,100 the previous week and 2,700 three weeks ago. With the huge influx, applicants have hit snags trying to access the state’s online portal. State labor officials added capacity after a 2,000% increase in usage on Tuesday. They’re advising people to try to avoid applying until the evening hours, when web traffic is lower. And they're offering guidance on the department’s Facebook page, assuring self-employed Tennesseans for example to ignore a message stating they are “monetarily ineligible.”
BISON-EUTHANIZED
Herd of 4 bison euthanized after escape from preserve
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee said four bison that escaped from a private hunting preserve were euthanized after attempts to recapture the animals failed. The small herd broke loose from an enclosed area and had been roaming through an area in Crossville since Monday. Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said off-duty Deputy Roy Kemmer had attempted to help the owner round up the animals but the bison continued to evade recapture. After the failed attempts, the owner decided the animals should be euthanized in the interest of public safety. Cox said his department wasn’t involved in the round up and he wasn’t sure if the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was notified or involved.
BOARD OF REGENTS
Board of Regents to discuss coronavirus response at meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents says it plans to discuss colleges’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic and consider more than two dozen proposed career and technical education programs at its next meeting. The board that governs Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology says its spring meeting will be held Tuesday by conference call. A news release Thursday said the meeting will include the announcement of the outstanding students, faculty, staff and colleges of the year. The board plans to discuss a report on the shift of classes and programs to an online environment due to the coronavirus outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORT CAMPBELL
Fort Campbell Week of the Eagles canceled due to coronavirus
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has canceled its Week of the Eagles because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event had been set for May 15 through May 20. The event celebrates the Screaming Eagles’ history and traditions, bringing together current and former members of the 101st. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski said the health of soldiers, their families and veterans in the main priority.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES-
Nursing home infections, deaths surge amid lockdown measures
Nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect their frail, elderly residents from coronavirus. But a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests the measures including a ban on visits and daily screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough. Recent outbreaks in Tennessee, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland have pushed nursing home deaths to at least 450 and highlight the biggest gap: Screenings of workers don’t involve testing but the taking of temperatures or asking health questions that still allow asymptomatic people to slip through.
CANDIDATE FILING-TENNESSEE
Tennessee deadline for candidate qualifying is Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The deadline to qualify to run for many offices in this year's elections in Tennessee is quickly approaching. Tennesseans who want to seek a number of state and federal elected offices must file their nominating petitions by noon Thursday. Primary elections for one U.S. Senate seat, each U.S. House seat, about half of the state Senate and all of the Tennessee House will take place Aug. 6. Petitions for the federal offices are filed with state election officials by mail or in person, and state party leaders. Petitions for state legislative positions must be filed with county election commissions within their districts.