Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee said four bison that escaped from a private hunting preserve were euthanized after attempts to recapture the animals failed. The small herd broke loose from an enclosed area and had been roaming through an area in Crossville since Monday. Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said off-duty Deputy Roy Kemmer had attempted to help the owner round up the animals but the bison continued to evade recapture. After the failed attempts, the owner decided the animals should be euthanized in the interest of public safety. Cox said his department wasn’t involved in the round up and he wasn’t sure if the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was notified or involved.