Memphis man shares his experience after recovering from coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 do recover from the illness. A Memphis man who survived the virus is now discussing the effects of the disease.
Doctors at Baptist Memorial Hospital announced they were caring for the first COVID-19 patient in Shelby County on March 8.
Dozens more would be tested in the following days -- including 42-year-old Joel Mosby, who first started feeling ill around St. Patrick’s Day.
Mosby tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, exhibiting classic symptoms like fever, deep coughs and stomach issues.
We asked him what was his worse symptom.
"Oh, the body aches. The body aches were terrible and the exhaustion,” said Mosby.
Mosby is a part of the first wave of COVID-19 patients, which makes him one of the first to be immune to the virus as well.
“In a healthy individual with antibodies to the virus, you should have a relatively long lasting immunity for the near future. Over the very long time, that immunity can wain,” said Dr. Scott Strome, Executive Dean of the College of Medicine at University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
Based on research, Dr. Strome says Mosby can no longer be a carrier of the virus.
Dr. Strome says former COVID-19 patients could be viable source for getting back to life as we once knew it.
"I believe folks who are actually immune to the disease will be the first individuals that should be put back in the workforce so that we can start getting back on our feet again,” said Dr. Strome.
Mosby says he’s now asymptomatic and the health department has cleared him to leave isolation.
He has some advice for others who may test positive for the virus.
"Do your best to be as responsible as you can. Stay away from people. Socially distance. Follow the rules, they are all here to help us protect us and protect the people that really don’t have the chance to fight the virus. I’m very grateful I was able to,” said Mosby.
Mosby says even though he’s cleared to go back in public, he’s going to remain in isolation for a little while longer just to be on the safe side.
