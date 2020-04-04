Cloudy with a few showers possible

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s along with lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy too along with a few scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy too but rain chances will be slight and highs will be much warmer in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and possibly a few storms. Highs will be in the low 70s along with lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower with highs in teh upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.