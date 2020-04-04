NCRM hosting virtual commemoration for 52nd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 52nd anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be honored a little differently this year.
COVID-19 has prompted the National Civil Rights Museum to change plans and turn to a virtual commemoration Saturday.
"Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment." will be broadcasted on the museum's website and social media platforms.
The virtual commemoration will include portions of the MLK-50 celebration, including remarks from civil rights icons, and will culminate with an excerpt from Dr. King's "Mountaintop" speech and a moment of silent reflection.
"We wanted to be creative, we wanted to be inclusive. We wanted to make sure we didn’t miss anything, because if you know anything about the museum, we wanted to try to give you all the information you need. We're about facts,” said Faith Morris, National Civil Rights Museum.
The broadcast begins at 5 p.m. Saturday.
You can tune in on the WMC App on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
