TDOC reports Hickman County inmate tests positive for coronavirus

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An inmate assigned to the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tennessee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, the inmate was being treated for an unrelated medical issue at the hospital for a week and was scheduled to be discharged on March 30. But after developing a fever, he was tested for COVID-19 with the results coming back positive.
TDOC says the inmate is being held in isolation at a medical infirmary and two other inmates he may have had close contact with have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.
In a statement sent to our news station Saturday TDOC said:
“Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff. Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by the department of health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Disinfection and Safety measures are ongoing and everyone is being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and department of health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.