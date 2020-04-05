11 COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County; Cases rise to 754

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus cases have increased by 48 in Shelby County bringing the total to 754 and an additional death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
More than 300 people have been hospitalized in connection to the virus and 8,514 people have been tested in the area, according to the City of Memphis.
County and state officials are stressing the need for more discipline in following social distancing guidelines during this time -- extending safer at home orders and closing non-essential businesses county and statewide.
Officials with the Shelby County Health Department said in a news conference Saturday, wearing protective gear like masks do not omit the severity of staying home as this crisis continues to grow.
“It’s not the mask is instead of those measures. It’s not that the mask removes the safer-at-home orders, it’s that in addition to,” said David Sweat, Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology.
Although adults between the ages of 21 and 30 account for the highest number of cases in Shelby County, the health department is focusing on the wellbeing of nursing home residents and staff. SCHD says they are trying to brace the homes for the possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.
Last week a Sumner County nursing home was evacuated with more than 100 residents and staff testing positive for the virus.
Tennessee’s coronavirus numbers are on a continuous incline. As of Saturday, the state reported 3,321 cases were confirmed with 43 deaths.
As testing increases across the Mid-South numbers are expected to continue growing along this trend.
The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to update the state’s case numbers at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.