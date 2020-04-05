Expert gives virtual lesson in home hair care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many hair salons are closed, some hair stylists are holding virtual classes to teach women how to care for their own hair at home.
Hair and scalp expert Lisa Akbari held a virtual class Saturday called “Let’s Talk Hair.”
Dozens of women tuned in to learn about new growth management, roller sets and flexi rods.
"I highly recommend you have a hair dryer for two reasons in your home if you roller set your hair. 1) Deep conditioning, everybody needs to deep condition at some point, it depends on the health of your hair. No. 2) You need to have a hair dryer if you’re going to roll set,” said Lisa Akbari, trichologist.
Those who tuned in got to ask questions while Akbari demonstrated hair rolling tips.
She will continue to host online classes every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.