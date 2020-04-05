FedEx pilots removed from duty following ‘inconclusive’ COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has removed some of their pilots from duty after their coronavirus test results were deemed inconclusive.
FedEx says the pilots were flown back to the United States and are currently self-isolating while follow-up testing is being done. The exact number of pilots removed is unclear, but the company says areas where the pilots worked are being thoroughly disinfected to prevent the potential spread of the virus.
Operations in China are still continuing as COVID-19 cases rise in the U.S.
FedEx’s full statement:
“Some FedEx pilots were flown back to the U.S. after receiving inconclusive test results for COVID-19. They have been removed from duty and are self-isolating while follow-up testing and evaluation is performed. All areas where these team members worked are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The safety and well-being of our employees remains our first concern. FedEx continues to take all necessary precautions and follow guidance from the FAA, CDC and other public health organizations related to reporting and containment of COVID-19. We continue our operation in China and remain committed to providing the best possible service to our customers.”
