Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty's campaign says he raised $1.2 million last quarter and for the first time tapped into his personal wealth in the contested primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. His campaign said Saturday that he headed into April with $5.6 million cash on hand. His team would not disclose the amount he loaned himself in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander. Hagerty is the first candidate in the race to self-report campaign finance numbers from the quarter that included the initial weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. His main GOP opponent is Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi.