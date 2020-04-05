List: Free meal distribution sites for students and seniors during COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to address food insecurity while schools and community centers are closed during the coronavirus outbreak, a number of schools and organizations are providing food services for students and senior citizens.
-- Members of City of Memphis Senior Centers will still receive a daily meal from their respective seniors.
-- Members registered to receive MIFA meals can opt to pick up their meal from the center they attend or have it delivered using the van service.
-- Members at other senior centers have the option to pick up their meals at their respective centers for their regular nominal fee.
-- Arlington Community Schools has decided to cancel their meal distribution due to coronavirus concerns. The program will be canceled indefinitely.
-- Collierville Schools is providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for children up to 19 beginning March 23. Children must be present at pickup.
-- Hardeman County Schools is providing meals from 10 a.m. to noon March 17 through 20 and again March 30 through April 3 at all school campuses.
-- Lauderdale County Schools is making free meals available to students at several locations. Details to be announced.
-- McNairy County Schools will provide free meals to children 18 and younger beginning March 18 through March 20 and again starting March 30. Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals are available for pickup between 10 a.m. and noon at the following locations. The child must be present to receive the meals.
- Adamsville Elementary
- Adamsville High
- Bethel Springs Elementary
- McNairy Central High
- Michie Elementary
- Ramer Elementary
- Selmer Elementary
- Selmer Middle
-- Millington Municipal Schools providing free meals for any child under 18. Drive-thru service only. Everyone must remain in their vehicles and children must be present. Distribution begins March 23 and continues weekdays 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call (901) 873-5680 with questions.
- E.A. Harrold Elementary, 4943 West Union
- Millington Middle School, 4964 Cuba Millington
- Millington Elementary, 6455 William Osteen Dr.
- Aycock Park, 7330 Renda St, Millington
-- Shelby County Schools has partnered with YMCA and the City of Memphis to provide SCS students meals during the COVID-19 outbreak. There are 63 distribution sites that will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to pick up their meals. Click [HERE] for a full list of sites.
-- The Mid-South Food Bank is holding Mobile Pantry food distributions all around Memphis and the surrounding area, four or five a day, including Saturdays. Click [HERE] for a list of upcoming distributions.
Mississippi Schools
-- Alcorn School District is providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for students each day. Meals may be picked up outside the cafeteria between 9 and 11 a.m. If you can’t pick up the meals, notify the office at your school and the district will try to have them delivered. Students must be present to receive the meal.
-- Benton County School District is providing meals between March 17 and March 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. Drive-thru pickup starts on justus Street in Oxford (west of the Co-Op.)
-- Corinth School District is providing breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon at the following locations beginning March 17:
- Corinth Elementary School (cafeteria entrance)
- Corinth Middle School (Warrior Circle)
- Corinth High School (Warrior Stadium ticket booth)
- Farmington Arms Apartments
- Project Attention
- Boys and Girls Club (front of building)
- Eason Community Center (front parking lot)
- Pace Terrace
- Boyd Terrace
- Wset Hills
- Hickory Terrace
-- DeSoto County Schools will serve free drive-thru grab and go meals weekdays March 18 until further notice for all children 18 and under at the following locations from 10 a.m. to noon. No ID is required but a child must be present to claim their meal. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. Exact change is required.
- Horn Lake Intermediate, 6585 Horn Lake Rd.
- Southaven Intermediate, 175 Rasco Rd.
- Chickasaw Elementary, 6391 Chickasaw
-- Marshall County Schools is providing free meals for students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 19 at the following locations:
- Byhalia High School
- Galena School
- H. W. Byers School
- Potts Camp High School
-- North Panola South District is serving grab-and-go meals beginning March 19 for children 18 and under. No ID is required. Call (662-526-5544 or (662) 487-2497 with the number of meals needed and the location where they’ll be picked up. Meals will be given out Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations.
- Como Primary | 2200 Lewers Dr., Como
- Green Hill Intermediate School | 799 W. Pearl St., Sardis
- North Panola Achievement Academy | 108 W.C. Franklin St., Crenshaw
-- Oxford School District will continue to provide meals to students during the temporary closure of schools throughout the Oxford-Lafayette community. Families can visit these sites March 17 to 27, weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Adults can also purchase meals for $2 at these locations.
- Oxford Middle School: 222 Bramlett Blvd.
- CB Webb Townhomes: 2223 Delores Dr.
- Brittany Woods Subdivision: Highway 6
- Wayne Johnson Apartments: 900 Molly Barr Rd.
- Western Hills Area: Near Anchorage Rd.
- Oasis Church: 861 MS-6 West
-- Tunica County School District will serve pickup-and-go meals beginning March 19 until further notice. They are free to children 19 and under. Adult meals can be purchased for $3.75. Distribution is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tunica Middle School Cafeteria driveway. Children must be present to receive the meals, which include breakfast and lunch.
-- South Panola Schools is providing meals starting March 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- BES and BIS students go to Atwell Street Bus Line
- BMS, BJHS and SPHS students go to SPHS bus line
- Pope students go to Pope bus line
-- South Tippah Schools is handing out meals March 16 and 17 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Ripley, 202 E. Pine St.
-- Blytheville Child Nutrition Department will serve “to go” style breakfast and lunch items March 16 to 20 for all pre-K through 12 students from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will need to have their school ID or they will need to know their ID number. Pre-K to 12th grade Blytheville School students may pick up at either site.
- Blytheville Primary School bus lane (located at the rear of the campus)
- Blytheville High School (north cafeteria)
-- Cross County School District is hand delivering food to almost 250 students each day through door-to-door deliveries, including breakfast and lunch. Students can also pick up meals at the following locations:
- Old Junior High School in Wynne at 11:15 a.m.
- Caldwell’s Pharmacy in Wynne at 11:30 a.m.
- High school between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
-- Forrest City School District is serving meals to children 18 and younger through Friday, March 20 at the following locations and times:
- Forrest City Civic Center and Stewart Elementary School -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Stonebrook bus stop -- 11 to 11:20 a.m.
- Carriage House Apartments bus stop -- 11:25 to 11:35 a.m.
- Chapel Ridge Apartments bus stop -- 11:45 to 11:55 a.m.
- Indian Hills Apartment Complex bus stop -- 12:05 to 12:35 p.m.
- Grobmyer Circle Apartment Complex bus stop -- 12:25 to 12:35 p.m.
- Forrest Hills community bus stop -- 12:40 to 12:50 p.m.
- Mustang Academy (Madison) -- 11:30 to 11:40 a.m.
- Whitaker Manor (Madison) -- 11:45 a.m. to noon
- Widener City Hall -- 12:10 to 12:35 p.m.
-- Marion School District is providing meals through April 17 for children up to 18 at no charge. Meals may be picked up from the bus at the following locations and times.
- Gilmore City Hall | 97 Front St., Gilmore – Breakfast 8 to 8:25 a.m., Lunch 11 to 11:25 a.m.
- Union Grove Baptist | 93 Miller St., Turrell – Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 to 1 p.m.
- Harvest Time Church | 1 Briggs St., (Crawfordsville) Lansing – Breakfast 8 to 8:25 a.m., Lunch 11 to 11:25 a.m.
- Crawfordsville City Hall | 1468 Old Hwy 64 (West Side of Building), Crawfordsville – Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 to 1 p.m.
- Pleasant Grove Baptist Church | 301 Duffin Sunset – Breakfast 8 to 8:25 a.m., Lunch 11 to 11:25 a.m.
- Harvard Grocery Store | 35 Windsor, Marion – Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 to 1 p.m.
- TurfMaster Parking Lot | 750 Medel Marconi Dr., Marion – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- New Hope Baptist Church | 377 Estate Dr., Marion – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Greens of Marion | The bus will drive down the complex and stopping at the following buildings. For breakfast there will an 8-minute wait starting at 8 a.m., at lunch there will be an 18-minute wait before the bus moves on to the next section of apartment starting at 11 a.m.
- Angelo’s Grove Front Office | 1120 LH Polk, Marion – 8:40 to 8:48 a.m.,12:20 to 12:38 p.m.
- Fairways (Mailboxes) | 425 Birdie, Marion – 8:50 to 9 a.m., 12:40 to 1 p.m.
- VPA | Meals can be picked up from the bus located at the back of the school in the bus pick up line. 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis – 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- MST | Meals can be picked up from the bus located at the front of the school 100 L H Polk, Marion – 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-- West Memphis School District is providing meals for children 18 and younger March 16 through 20. Meals may be picked up from the bus at the following locations during these times. Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Bragg
- Faulk
- Maddux
- Richland
- Weaver
- Jackson-Wonder
- Girls Club -- next to former LR Jackson Elem.
- Anthonyville -- formerly Wedlock Elem.
- Hughes -- bus stop at Canal Gardens/Horseshoe Lake Rd.
- Hughes -- formerly Hughes HS
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.