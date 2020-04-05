Mid-South couple says ‘I do’ with over 100 guests via video chat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While COVID-19 is altering major milestones for many, it didn't stop one Memphis couple from tying the knot Saturday and hosting more than 100 virtual guests.
Family and friends cheered for Joshua and Wallis Steiner who said "I do" in their backyard in Memphis.
They were married by a judge with their dogs, Quinn and Tina, by their side.
The newlyweds had more than 100 virtual guests for their special day.
The Steiners say they plan to have a celebration with family once the pandemic is over.
Congratulations to them!
