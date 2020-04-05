Tracking a warm up & more rain chances for the week ahead

Showers will remain hit-or-miss across the area as we end the weekend and push through he week ahead. Along with the rain chances, we are tracking a big warm-up by mid-week.
Fair skies greet us this morning across the Mid-South, with out-the-door temperatures in the 40s and 50s under mainly clear skies. During the day today, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with northeast winds around 5 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s region wide. A passing shower is possible again today but most will remain dry. Tonight, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with northeast winds around 5 mph and lows in the middle 50s across the area.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Rain: 20%. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. High: 73.
TONIGHT: Mostly too partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 55.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the middle to lower 60s with isolated showers late in the day. Passing showers are expected on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the middle 60s. Big warm-up on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s and lows the upper 50s to lower 60s and the small chance for a shower. More rain and a few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees and lows in the upper 40s. Friday we are back in the 60s for highs with partly cloudy skies and small rain chances, lows will fall into the middle 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking mainly dry right now, with highs in the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies.
