Tracking a warm up & more rain chances for the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the middle to lower 60s with isolated showers late in the day. Passing showers are expected on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the middle 60s. Big warm-up on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s and lows the upper 50s to lower 60s and the small chance for a shower. More rain and a few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees and lows in the upper 40s. Friday we are back in the 60s for highs with partly cloudy skies and small rain chances, lows will fall into the middle 40s.