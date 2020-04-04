Warming temperatures & daily rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be a nice evening across the Mid-South with a few clouds moving in overnight. Rain chances will stay low again tomorrow but we can’t rule out a stray shower in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Winds: NE at 5 mph. Low: 55.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: S at 5-10 mph. High: 78.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: SW at 5-10 mph. Low: 64.
THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will top out in the in the upper 70s along with lows in the lower sixties. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy along with a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorms in the morning highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers Highs will be in the mid 60s along with lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy both days with a slight chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
