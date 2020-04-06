CDC recommends wearing masks in public as the coronavirus crisis continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Centers for Disease Control says to wear a mask outside. While that hasn’t always been the recommendation, the organization said it’s now important to do so in areas where social distancing may be hard to practice like at grocery stores.
These essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies continue to update policies to improve social distancing during the pandemic. Still, you may see more people wearing masks now that the CDC has come out with the recommendation. But the mask doesn’t have to look like a surgical style mask it can be made from things you have right at home.
Throughout this pandemic, volunteers have stepped up to make sure the community was never without proper masks.
Stephanie Lepone and more than 400 volunteers sewed new straps on 30,000 N95 masks discovered at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
“It was an afternoon of saying do you think we could even make an impact,” Lepone said.
“It’s clearly the case you can protect others if you are infected [if you wear a mask],” Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.
This weekend the CDC issued a recommendation to wear a mask outside especially in areas where social distancing is hard.
The CDC does have ways you can make a mask out of things you have at home. For example, a bandana and two rubber bands can make a simple mask.
By folding the bandana in thirds, putting the elastic bands on both ends you can tuck the bandana into itself and fashion a mask.
Dr. Threlkeld said the CDC recommendation is to help make sure asymptomatic people are not infecting those they come across.
He also said there’s no need to panic about the CDC’s new recommendation.
“There’s concern people will be within that six feet and you can cough out or even speak out some droplets with that virus,” Threlkeld said.
Baptist said those masks Stephanie Lepone and volunteers sewed will be used for potential COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
