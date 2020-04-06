789 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis confirmed 789 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths across Shelby County.
Sunday, the Shelby County Health Department announced 754 COVID-19 cases, that number has increased by 35 in one day.
Across the state, the Tennessee Department of Health reported more than 3,600 coronavirus cases. Some of the hardest-hit counties include Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford and Sumner counties.
More than 300 people have been hospitalized in connection to the virus and more than 8,500 people have been tested in the area, according to the City of Memphis.
As testing increases across the Mid-South numbers of coronavirus cases are expected to continue growing.
Officials with the Shelby County Health Department said in a news conference Saturday, wearing protective gear like masks do not omit the severity of staying home as this crisis continues to grow.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.