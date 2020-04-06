COVID-19 model projects fewer deaths, hospital stays but officials urge caution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A model that Tennessee health officials are using to project the potential impact of COVID-19 showed a dramatic change on Monday.
The updated forecast predicts fewer deaths in the Mid-South and shows that hospitals would have plenty of beds and ventilators on hand during the peak of the surge, which it projects will occur on April 15th.
While the updated forecast offers a more promising (although still ominous) outlook than it did a few days ago, local officials urge the public not to let up on practicing preventive measures like hand-washing and social distancing.
The model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington, predicts 587 deaths will occur in Tennessee, far fewer than the 3,000 deaths it forecast a few days ago.
It also predicts that 7,812 hospital beds will be available in Tennessee on the peak date, but that only 1,232 beds would be needed.
It predicts hospitals will have 629 ICU beds available on that date, but only 245 would be needed.
According to the model, 208 ventilators would be needed in Tennessee on the peak date. The state has more than that available.
Previous projections showed the state would run out of hospital beds and ventilators.
But local leaders cautioned the public from assuming the model is what’s actually going to happen.
“We’re relying on the doctors in the health department and otherwise on the ground in Memphis. That’s not to criticize the group out of Washington at all, but the doctors here locally, at Vanderbilt, at the health department on the ground, who know what’s going on,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “For instance, the Washington study, I don’t know if they consider patients coming from Arkansas and Mississippi to our hospitals.”
The IHME model assumes full implementation and public adherence to social distancing measures through Aug. 4, including executive orders issued by governors, mayors and health departments.
Over the weekend, Shelby County Health Department’s chief of epidemiology, David Sweat, said the public’s adherence to social distancing measures was good, “but not good enough.”
Sweat said based on data from cell phones and traffic cameras in the area, about 55% of people continue to travel and move as they did before the orders went into effect.
“In order to really flatten the curve and prevent some future catastrophic impacts on our healthcare system, we need to get the number of people complying with the stay-at-home, safer-at-home and shelter-in-place orders and directives above 60%, so we still have a lot of work to do,” said Sweat.
The IHME model predicts 237 deaths in Mississippi and 297 deaths in Arkansas.
It shows both of those states would also have enough hospital beds and ventilators on hand to meet the surge.
Nationwide, the IHME model now forecasts 81,766 deaths by early August. It does, however, show that some areas of the nation would run out of hospital beds and ventilators.
Health officials, at the local, state and federal levels, have also been watching other models, some of which offer more dire predictions.
One model by Imperial College, predicted as many as 2.2 million deaths in the U.S. if no social distancing actions were taken and more than one million deaths if moderate actions were taken.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.