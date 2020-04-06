Employee in DeSoto County administration building tests positive for coronavirus

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An employee at the DeSoto County administration building has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a county spokesperson.
The employee was last at work Wednesday, April 1. They are now recovering at home away from others.
Coworkers in direct contact with the employee have been notified. The county says the employee does not generally work with the public.
The administration building is closed to the public and employees Tuesday, April 7 to allow outside crews to sanitize the entire building. It will reopen to essential employees only at 8 a.m. April 8.
Employees will have their temperatures checked at the door and will be given masks to wear.
The building will remain closed to the public through April 19.
Essential county services will continue with modifications:
- Homestead Exemption: Through April 19, residents can go to the administration building and call a phone number that will be posted on the door for assistance.
- Vehicle Registration: Renewals can be completed via mail or online by going to DesotoCountyMS.gov. There are also drop boxes at the Olive Branch office located at 6597 BJ Chain Drive. Another office is located in Southaven at 8525 Hwy 51 North.
- New Vehicle Registration: Customers go to either the Southaven or Olive Branch location. Once there, they need to call the number on the door for assistance.
- The DeSoto County Courthouse will remain open. Access is restricted to only parties involved in court proceedings. Please contact your attorney or the court administor for further details.
