Mayor signs safer-at-home emergency order for West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Mayor Marco McClendon has issued a safer-at-home emergency order for West Memphis, Arkansas.
According to a news release from the City of West Memphis, the order will limit activity outside homes beyond what is necessary for essential needs between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. until April 30.
McClendon said this will slow the spread of COVID-19 across West Memphis.
The order also follows statewide guidelines from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Hutchinson has been getting backlash from resisting a statewide stay-at-home order in Arkansas.
Most governors have issued statewide orders, directing residents to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
Across the Mid-South, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a stay-at-home order while Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves went a step further and issued a shelter-in-place order.
Across Arkansas, there are more than 850 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 16 deaths, at this time. At least 100 recoveries have been reported.
Arkansas officials said Sunday that the state has worked to increase testing in the past few days for COVID-19, while a group of non-profit and business leaders announced a plan to help Arkansans impacted by the virus.
The ADH also released a new interactive map tracking the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state, with an up-to-date tally of tests, recoveries, and, when they occur, deaths. To view, it click here.
