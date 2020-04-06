Memphis man arrested, accused of violating safer-at-home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested Saturday after violating the governor’s quarantine law during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police say 28-year-old Jeremial Lee is charged with disorderly conduct in violation of Gov. Bill Lee’s safer-at-home order, carrying a gun without a permit and possession of marijuana.
According to a police affidavit, officers were responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard and Georgia Avenue.
When officers arrived they saw a large crowd attending a birthday party.
Officers asked the attendees to leave because of social distancing requirements, but the crowd refused.
That’s when officers say Lee became upset and threatened an officer.
He was detained and officers found a gun in his waistband and marijuana in his pocket.
Lee is due in court Monday.
