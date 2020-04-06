Memphis mayor extends safer-at-home order until April 21; city working with hotels for homeless population

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Monday he will extend the city’s safer-at-home order until April 21.
Speaking at the Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force meeting, Strickland said the virus feeds on social interaction and we need to starve it to slow the spread.
There are nearly 800 cases in the county as of Monday, according to the Shelby County Health Department. So far, 13 people have died.
The mayor says the city is working to identify additional locations for testing.
“The No. 1 thing our task force can do is increase the number of individuals tested and isolate them, quarantine contacts,” said Strickland.
Strickland says the city is working with local hotels to give the homeless population a safe place to shelter in place. The task force has secured two hotels with sixty rooms for the next 30 days, giving women and homeless families a place to stay. The effort continues to secure a hotel for homeless men.
Strickland says the task force is developing a strategy for mobile testing to serve the homeless.
