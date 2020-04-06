Memphis Tourism giving job opportunities to furloughed hospitality workers

Memphis Tourism seeking call center workers
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 6, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 7:38 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tourism officials are reaching out to furloughed hospitality employees to help staff a call center.

Memphis Tourism tweeted a link collecting information from people who are willing to make calls from home.

The shifts would pay $12.51 an hour. The program is in partnership with the City of Memphis, but it’s not clear what type of calls workers would be making.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to both groups for more information, but we have not heard back at this time.

