Memphis Zoo issues statement after New York tiger tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo issued a statement Monday after learning of a tiger at a New York zoo that tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
The zoo said the health and well being of their animals and staff are a top priority.
“We remain vigilant, implementing the safest practices possible for our animals and care teams,” said senior Memphis Zoo veterinarian Dr. Felicia Knightly.
The zoo is not currently testing any of its animals nor are any animals showing symptoms of the virus.
The zoo has been closed to the public since March 17.
The United States Department of Agriculture has a question and answer section on its website related to coronavirus and animals.
The USDA advises anyone sick with coronavirus should minimize contact with animals, including pets, until more information is known about the virus.
