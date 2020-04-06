Mid-South business headlines: Small business owners working to access SBA loans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic is not only impacting the healthcare system but also bringing a financial toll to business owners. Greg Akers with the Memphis Business Journal spoke with WMC Action News 5 about how small businesses in the Mid-South may be coping.
Wells Fargo is Memphis’ largest small business lender and the bank has closed its loan window.
Akers says this could be attributed to the $2.2 trillion stimulus package portioned to give loans to small businesses across the country through the Small Business Administration. The loans would allow the owners to keep up with their payroll.
“Well over the weekend, on Sunday, the CEO of Wells Fargo said we have hit our limit of how much we can lend out," explained Akers. "Their window was basically open Saturday and Sunday. If you got in your application by then you will be considered. Yesterday, the CEO said if you have not put in your application yet, it’s too late now.”
Akers said many of the business owners will have to look elsewhere to access those loans. Some banks only lend to businesses they have previously loaned to which can decrease the chances of accessing an SBA loan.
He says there is a huge need for businesses in the Mid-South to access an SBA loan and in many ways, it has become a troubling process.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.