Mid-South Food Bank distributing to those in need via ‘Mobile Food Pantries’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank will continue distributing to families in need this week.
There has been a tremendous response at ‘Mobile Food Pantries’ across the area. The Mid-South Food Bank partners with other groups to provide hundreds of people with meals at once.
You need to bring some form of ID showing your address, such as a driver’s license or utility bill to receive food.
Here are the sites for Monday, April 6, 2020:
- 10:00 a.m. - KROC Distribution Center at 800 E. Parkway, Divine Life Church on Riverdale Road 38141, and LaGoshen Baptist Church at 490 LaGoshen in Moscow, Fayette County.
- 11:00 a.m. - SLIM House at 1130 College St.
For more information on ‘Mobile Food Pantries’ with the Mid-South Food Bank, click here.
