Missing 23-year-old woman could be held against her will in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing endangered adult that could have been taken against her will.
Brianna Daniels, 23, was last heard from around 11:00 Sunday night by her aunt. Her aunt said she got a phone call from Brianna that implied she could be in danger and possibly held against her will, according to MPD.
Her last known address is near the 3800 block of Jackson Ave near the Village at Harrison Creek Apartments.
Brianna is 5′8″, 115-lbs, with a red mohawk but could be wearing a wig. She was last seen wearing a blue, pink and white floral sundress.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brianna Daniels, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH.
