More than 35 facilities set to become alternative care sites for COVID-19 patients

Corps of Engineers announce additional alternative care sites for Tenn.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 6, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 3:40 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus cases have continued to climb throughout Tennessee and as more patients are hospitalized, officials are considering alternative methods to house patients ahead of a possible surge. So far there have been more than 350 hospitalizations statewide.

More than 35 facilities across the state in multiple regions are set to begin the second phase of becoming alternative care sites for COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will assist in transforming the locations and are set to begin building out the sites.

Collectively these sites will produce over 3,000 beds.

Last week, Gateway Shopping Center on Jackson Avenue in Memphis was made one of the first locations to become a possible makeshift hospital.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says patients facing less serious symptoms will be assigned to these sites for treatment. Hospitals will be reserved for critical patients.

