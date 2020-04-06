14 SCSO employees, 1 jail detainee test positive for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A detainee 14 employees with the Shelby County Sheriff’s department tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the SCSO, the detainee has been in custody at the Shelby County Jail since early January 2020.
The detainee has been held on numerous criminal charges and a $599,000 bond.
Deputies said after the detainee showed symptoms of COVID-19 last week, he was taken to Regional One for evaluation.
Authorities said the detainee has been treated and released from Regional One and is being quarantined at the jail.
SCSO said they are working with their healthcare provider Wellpath and the Shelby County Health Department to ensure the appropriate follow-up measures are being handled.
Personal information regarding the detainee will not be released due to privacy and confidentiality laws, according to SCSO.
No other detainees have tested positive for the virus.
Authorities said the 14 employees work within multiple assignments throughout the agency. The exact assignment of each employee has not been disclosed.
Thirteen employees are in self-quarantine and one has fully recovered from the virus, according to the SCSO.
SCSO said they have suspended all vacation leave for employees and issued travel advisories to epicenters identified by the CDC until April.
Across Shelby County, 789 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, 13 deaths have also been reported.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Monday he will extend the city’s safer-at-home order until April 21.
Strickland said the virus feeds on social interaction and we need to starve it to slow the spread.
