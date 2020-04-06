Shower chances and climbing temps to start the week

It’s dry and cool this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We will have some sunshine over the next few hours, but clouds will build back in this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy through this evening and a stray shower will be possible after 5 pm. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still be in the upper 70s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-60s this evening.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 78. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 64. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although everyone will not see rain tomorrow, there will be a chance for a few passing showers and storms. The best chances will be in north Mississippi, especially in the evening. High temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s. It will be warm and muggy Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. A pop-up shower will be possible each day this week, but rain definitely won’t impact everyone. A cold front will move through on Thursday and temperatures will plummet into the mid-60s. High temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WMC - Weather
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.