Shower chances and climbing temps to start the week

REST OF THE WEEK: Although everyone will not see rain tomorrow, there will be a chance for a few passing showers and storms. The best chances will be in north Mississippi, especially in the evening. High temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s. It will be warm and muggy Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. A pop-up shower will be possible each day this week, but rain definitely won’t impact everyone. A cold front will move through on Thursday and temperatures will plummet into the mid-60s. High temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.