Strong storms possible late Wednesday

The greatest threat will be along and north of I-40 where the airmass will be a little more unstable. Those areas outlined in yellow, are under a slight risk which is category 2 out of 5. However, areas south of I-40 that are shaded in green are under a lower risk category, a marginal risk, which is category 1 out of 5 but should still remain weather aware. The tornado threat is low but this is the time of year where severe weather is at it’s peak.