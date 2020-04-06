Strong storms possible late Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On Wednesday mainly late in the day, there will be a chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the Mid-South. An upper level disturbance will interact with a warm, unstable air mass.
The greatest threat will be along and north of I-40 where the airmass will be a little more unstable. Those areas outlined in yellow, are under a slight risk which is category 2 out of 5. However, areas south of I-40 that are shaded in green are under a lower risk category, a marginal risk, which is category 1 out of 5 but should still remain weather aware. The tornado threat is low but this is the time of year where severe weather is at it’s peak.
The Timeline:
Rain chances will be on the lower end during the day Wednesday and some areas won’t see rain at all however, there could be a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.
The main threat for severe weather will be with storms that develop late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
THREATS: The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low.
