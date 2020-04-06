Tenn. establishes hotline for those applying for Emergency Cash Assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families in need of financial help due to job loss caused by the COVID-19 outbreak are applying for emergency funds through the Tennessee Department of Human Services. As of Monday morning, the number of applicants of the Emergency Cash Assistance Program has reached more than 30,000.
To better assist Tennesseans in need, a special hotline was set up. Applicants can call (833) 496-0661 to learn the status of their application, including approval or denial and how much money the family can expect to receive.
In need of the emergency relief fund? Click here to fill out the application online. Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through May 29, 2020.
The emergency cash assistance program is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and provides two monthly cash payments to approved families depending on their size.
- $500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.
- $750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.
- $1000 for a household with 5 or more persons.
This assistance is available in addition to any unemployment benefits individuals in the family may be receiving.
- Been employed as of March 11, 2020, but have since then lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency
- Include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman
- Have a valid Social Security Number
- Must not have resources exceeding $2,000,
- The gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income that’s currently:
- Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one.
- Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two.
- Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three.
- Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.